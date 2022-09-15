ANGOLA — A sharply divided Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved on a 4-3 vote the creation of a director of code enforcement that could eventually serve all of the county, including extraterritorial jurisdiction areas of incorporated communities
“We’re looking at taking on the ETJs,” Plan Commission Director Clint Knauer said, referencing the areas that our outside of Angola and the towns where they control planning and zoning.
“We are a county plan commission,” Knauer said.
The Council approved funding for the position that previously had been approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners through the end of the year.
Because the measure did not receive the full support of the Council, it has to receive second and third readings in future meetings, thus delaying its implementation.
The county’s building department is already doing inspection work for some of the county’s towns.
If the county does end up doing code enforcement in ETJs and possibly within incorporated areas, Knauer said interlocal agreements would need to be worked out. He also indicated that the service would come with a charge.
“So. ETJs. Who gets the money for permitting,” asked Councilman Tony Isa.
Knauer said the cities and towns get that money, but there would have to be something worked out if the measure goes through.
Knauer said while planning and zoning and permitting in ETJs were handled by cities and towns, code enforcement in these areas was lacking.
Extraterritorial jurisdiction areas can extend 2 miles beyond a city’s or town’s borders in Indiana, with the proper ordinance enacted. Fremont’s and Angola’s ETJs literally meet each other on Angola’s northeast extreme and Fremont’s southwest. This dates to government action take in the early 2000s.
Council members pointed out that there will be seven new positions added in the 2023 budget, and putting in an eighth might not be able to be supported financially.
It was asked if the position could be part time. Knauer said it could not, due to the volume of work, but another position in his office could be moved to part time in order to not take on the additional expense of adding an employee.
Knauer said a code enforcement director would bring consistency to enforcing building codes. He said there have been times when enforcement actions will take years due to a variety of factors.
He cited an example of the razing of a structure in Pleasant Lake that took some eight years.
Knauer also pointed out other cases that started in his first stint with the county, in the early 2000s, that were still active when he returned a few years ago.
He also talked about another situation where a property had been let go in the Crooked Lake area. The county sent multiple letters to the property owner, who turns out was deceased.
“We’ve been sending letters to a dead guy for over six months,” Knauer said.
Voting for the position were council members Lisa Aldrich, Dan Caruso, Bill Harter and Isa. Voting against were council members Ruth Beer, Jim Getz and Rick Shipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.