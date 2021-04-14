Four people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David Alan Bark, 58, of the 900 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Rebecca Ann Ice, 27, of the 100 block of Taylor Road, Garrett, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 800S, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of felony contempt of court and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Tara Marie Zombrano, 28, of the 700 block of North Vinwood, Griffith, arrested on Stocker Street at North Wayne Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Skyler Austin Jeffrey Robertson, 28, of the 500 block of McFarlin Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 800S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish, reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
