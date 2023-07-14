CROOKED LAKE — A woman who told police she was hiding out at a camper at the Steuben County Campground at Crooked Lake is facing felony charges for dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine after she was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Chelsey Foor, 35, New Haven, was found literally hiding in a camper at the county campground after police were dispatched there due a report of guns sitting outside the unit.
After speaking with the owner of the camper, Tara M. Azzara, 40, Bluffton, who also was arrested, it was determined that Foor was in the property after a police K-9 had alerted to her presence, court records said. A police K-9, Klara, found Foor hiding under a bed.
In a subsequent search then a later search of the camper after receiving a search warrant, deputies were able to locate a sizable amount of crack cocaine, some 13 ounces, court records said.
Foor told police that the cocaine was only for her personal use and she did not intend to sell it.
That said, court documents said, police found scales and baggies typically used for distribution of drugs in the camper.
Foor told police that she had purchased the crack and decided to hide out at the camper. She has outstanding warrants from neighboring counties.
Azzara, when questioned, said the crack was used by everyone who visited the camper.
Foor is facing one count of Level 2 felony dealing cocaine and Level 4 felony possession of cocaine and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Foor is looking at potential prison sentences of 42 years on the felonies.
Azzara is facing one count of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Both had initial hearings in Steuben Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon.
