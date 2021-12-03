ANGOLA — The love of water in this area and the desire to keep it clean as well as construction industry professionals wanting to follow the best practices brought together builders, regulators, government officials and environmentalists for a conference aimed toward contractors.
The Contractor Workshop was put together by the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and Angola/Trine University MS4 and included speakers from the Angola MS4, St. Joseph River Basin Commission, an erosion control product manufacturer and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The workshop, held Friday at Club Z in the MTI Center on the Trine University campus, drew more than 30 people, about a third of whom were personnel from JICI Construction Inc., Angola.
“We all have a responsibility to protect our water quality,” said Janel Meyer, administrative coordinator with the Soil and Water Conservation District.
There were people in attendance from Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
“Everybody needs to know how important erosion control is,” said Kris Thomas, Angola-Trine MS4 coordinator.
Thomas pointed out that the largest contributor to polluted waterways these days is polluted stormwater that typically comes from construction sites and other sites that have not been protected from the forces of storm water.
“Is that really what we want in our waterways, especially in Steuben County? We’re a lakes county,” Thomas said. “You guys have to make the decision. If you like nature, if you like to be outdoors, you decide.”
What was ironic was that the contractors present were typically the ones who follow the rules — including those spelled out by the federal government and regulated by IDEM. In Thomas’ slide show that presented worst and best practices, one showed a concrete wash basin used by JICI that was an example of how to do things correctly.
Matt Meersman, director of the St. Joe River Basin Commission, pointed out that erosion and sedimentation ends up costing in the long run. It costs taxpayers to clean up messes in the form of higher taxes and contractors end up paying for failing to keep their sediment and water on site.
“If you pay your taxes and don’t want to have to pay more taxes, that’s why you should care,” Meersman said. “What you guys are doing is super important.”
Meersman pointed out that what happens in Steuben County, the top of the watershed, is going to have impact at the end of the watershed — Lake Michigan — and points in between, like South Bend where there have been many efforts to clean up the St. Joseph River.
Historically, pollution control started with point sources — factories and sewer plants that dumped directly into waterways. Through the Clean Water Act passed in 1970, those sources of pollution have all but been eliminated.
The emphasis now is on controlling storm water runoff. That’s been a big emphasis of IDEM
Drew Gamble, stormwater specialist with IDEM, gave an overview of a change in Rule 5, which governed construction erosion control on sites greater than 1 acre.
Rule 5 is going away after Dec. 18. While there have been some changes to stormwater permits with the new rules, when they take effect, developers with active Rule 5 permits will have 90 days to get the new permit.
Of course, when it comes to worksites, contractors have many options. One new option is a product from a company called Siltworm.
Joe Moore, a managing partner with the company, talked about his company’s newest product, which is a filter that allows storm water to pass water through it while trapping sediment.
The product uses shredded softwood that’s encased in a tube. Independent testing has shown that the product is more than 90% effective in blocking sediment from leaving a worksite and traveling downstream.
That compares to traditional silt fences, which boast percentages of sediments blocked in the teens.
