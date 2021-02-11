Two people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
• Michael R. Baker Jr., 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, arrested on Lane 840 Snow Lake, Fremont, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Shanna Ketcham, 54, of the 6200 block of South Old 27, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
