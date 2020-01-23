AUBURN — A local native will be cheering for his band leader tonight when the Grammy awards are presented on national television.
Matt Helmkamp plays lead guitar for Ashley McBryde, a breakout star who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, both for her biographical ballad, "Girl Goin' Nowhere.”
Helmkamp, a former Auburn resident and DeKalb High School graduate with family roots in Noble County, joined McBryde’s band in September 2018. He did not play guitar on her Grammy-nominated song. However, Helmkamp’s guitar work can be heard on McBryde’s second album, “Never Will,” which goes on sale April 3.
The new album’s first single, “One Night Standards,” already has been released, and when McBryde performed the song Jan. 17 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Helmkamp shared the spotlight with a soaring solo on his Fender Telecaster guitar.
Breaking from the standard process, McBryde used her road band, including Helmkamp, instead of studio musicians to record “Never Will.”
“Getting involved in the creative process is a huge thrill for me. Making the upcoming album with the band involved in arranging the songs and our own parts is my personal favorite experience I’ve had as a part of Ashley’s band,” Helmkamp said.
Helmkamp, 27, began his musical journey at DeKalb Middle School and DeKalb High School, where he played guitar and bass guitar for the school’s jazz bands.
After graduating from high school in 2011, Helmkamp enrolled in Nashville’s Belmont University, where he started playing in country bands on campus. Four years later, he had earned his degree in music business, but decided to make the guitar his full-time work.
After freelancing to accompany Nashville performers in weekend shows, he joined the touring band for Travis Denning, a rising country music singer. Two years ago, Helmkamp came home to perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, when Denning opened a show for headliner Justin Moore.
One of Helmkamp’s longtime friends in Nashville, Christian Sancho, had joined McBryde’s band as the bass guitar player in 2017.
“He called me to sub for three shows in August 2018 while they figured out who to hire to replace the previous guitar player,” Helmkamp said. “After I subbed in, they held auditions, and about four weeks after those first three shows, Ashley called me and asked if I’d join the band full-time in September 2018.”
McBryde at the time was bursting onto the country music scene. Within a few weeks, her first album, also titled “Girl Going Nowhere,” would be nominated for Best Country Album in the 2019 Grammy Awards.
In the months that followed, McBryde raked in more honors, including the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2019 New Female Artist of the Year, CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year and, most recently, New Artist of the Year in the Country Music Association Awards last November. The CMA broadcast also gave Helmkamp a chance to play his guitar on national television.
Becoming an international star, McBryde has taken Helmkamp and her bandmates around the world, including a London concert in March 2019.
“That particular show in London was a massive highlight of last year,” Helmkamp said. “It was the largest crowd we’d played for, a sold-out O2 Arena around 20,000 people. We were the second of four acts, playing before Lyle Lovett and Chris Stapleton. That show was part of a 10-day tour which included Scotland, Ireland and England, as well as Brisbane and Melbourne, Australia.”
The New York Times has described McBryde as “fluent in classic country, blues and Southern rock, with a voice that moves easily from tender to tough.” The Washington Post said, “McBryde's blue-collar storytelling and straightforward singing set her apart.”
After tonight’s Grammy awards, Helmkamp will travel with McBryde to kick off her One Night Standards Tour on Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama. The band will criss-cross America for 37 shows, ending July 12 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. The tour will stop at the 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis on March 7, but ashleymcbryde.com lists that concert as sold out.
“The decision to leave Travis' tour and go with Ashley's was risky for several reasons, but it's proven to be a good ride so far,” said Helmkamp’s father, Gary Helmkamp of Auburn.
Gary Helmkamp related that only a few years ago, his son “wasn't getting much work, was practically broke and about ready to hang it up. I encouraged him to stick with it. It was also a dream of mine at one time.”
Matt Helmkamp was born with music in his blood on both sides of his family. His grandmother, Marlene Brennamen Bloom, was raised in Ashley and later moved to Kendallville. She taught music at Avilla and Rome City elementary schools and served as the choir and music director at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kendallville. She gave private piano lessons to hundreds of people, Gary Helmkamp said. She died at the age of 49 before Matt Helmkamp was born.
Matt’s mother, Nancy, won the Miss Limberlost Scholarship Pageant, playing piano as her talent, and represented northeast Indiana in the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant in the late 1980s. She now works as an instructional coach for DeKalb Central Schools.
Gary Helmkamp, who plays traditional and steel guitar, once traveled to Nashville to perform on open-microphone stages. He recalls his parents, Jim and Ann, taking him to the Opryland theme park in Nashville.
“I told my dad while we were in the park that I heard someone say the really good shows are over in ‘that’ building,” he recalled. “It was the new Opry House. Dad told me only the rich people see shows in there.”
Many years later, Matt Helmkamp now has performed five times on the Grand Ole Opry stage, backing two different artists.
Before the first of those shows, Gary Helmkamp said, “My hands were trembling as I grabbed the door handle and fought back the tears. Dad had passed away five years earlier. I said, ‘Dad, I'm going to see the really good show tonight, and Matt is playing!’”
