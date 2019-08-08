ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is offering free mental health counseling to students.
The Northeastern Center and the Bowen Center will provide two sessions each per student.
"Each student could receive a total of four sessions, if requested," said Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice.
The Northeastern Center school assistance program will offer two completely free sessions per student during the 2019-20 school year, either at the Angola Northeastern Center office or at school. Students can schedule appointments at 665-9494.
The Bowen Center appointments are at its out-patient center. Services include medication management, psychological testing and court-ordered treatment. Rice said MSD may receive some funding assistance for the Bowen Center sessions from the United Way. Appointments can be scheduled at 800-342-5653.
"Our guidance counselors and social workers are really excited to have one more resource for students struggling in school or at home," said Rice. "We hope to be able to sustain this for years to come."
Recommendations in a 2018 Indiana school safety executive summary suggested making mental health services and resources available to every student. Similarly, last year's Federal Commission on School Safety called for accessible school-based mental health services.
According to the Indiana School Mental Health Initiative, 19.8% of Indiana high school students seriously considered suicide in 2015, 29.3% of Indiana students report feeling sad or hopeless and one of every 20 children in Indiana have a behavior or conduct problem.
Nationally, only 40% of students with emotional, behavioral and mental health disorders graduate from high school, according to the Association for Children's Mental Health.
MSD is striving to implement a multi-tiered system that supports students with learning and behavior problems by systematically delivering a range of interventions based on demonstrated levels of need.
In addition to the youth counseling, Northeastern Center is also offering two free counseling sessions to all MSD staff members.
