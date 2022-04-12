This week’s Community Humane Shelter of Steubben County Pet of the Week is Black Bean!
Black Bean is an 11-month-old tuxedo cat who came in with her siblings Taco, Burrito, and Fajita, each of which have been adopted or transferred out, leaving their little sister all alone.
She has been at the shelter her whole life, having been fostered with her siblings before being housed here. She loves her human friends and loves to play and snuggle with them all day long. She would really love to be put into a forever home with someone who could give her lots of love and attention.
If you are interested in Miss Black Bean, you can fill out the online application for adoption, which can be found at www.chssteubencounty.org.
Call the Community Humane Shelter at 833-2877 if you have any questions.
