ANGOLA — The Steuben County public is invited to skate on Friday to support an Angola High School choir trip.
The skating event will be at Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena, 619 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $5 at the door plus $3 for skate rental.
“Thanks for helping support us as we travel to Nashville, Tennessee April 3-5,” said choir director Erin Bean.
The American Choral Festival will be held Friday, April 3, in Nashville.
Students have early access to newly commissioned music written by the festival’s Composer-in-Residence Andrea Ramsey, created especially for this year’s programs.
The festival itself includes an adjudicated performance and written comments and ratings. Students will get a detailed, one-hour clinic with one of COA’s world-class adjudicator/clinicians and will have the opportunity to watch another choir perform as well as attend workshops.
The base rate is $95 per student. The choir is fundraising to make the event affordable for all.
Along with the skate this Friday, a Shigs in Pit barbecue dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, in the AHS commons area. Pre-order forms for $10 half chicken and $8 pulled pork dinners are due Feb. 14 to Bean. Details are available by calling Angola High School, 665-2186 or emailing Bean at ebean@msdsc.us.
Meals will be available Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school commons area.
