Three people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Patrick A. Gentry, 34, of the 7900 block of North Depot Street, Clifford, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Alex L. Herr, 18, of the 500 block of Mill Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amber M. Moore, 35, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
