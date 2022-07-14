At least one person was injured in a wreck on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle ran into the rear of a flatbed rig in Steuben County in the area of the 142 mile marker. Indiana State Police worked the wreck and was assisted by Samaritan Helicopter, which life-flighted the injured person from the site and to a hospital, and other agencies. Police radio traffic indicated the injured person was conscious and responsive. No other details have been made available.

