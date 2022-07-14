At least one person was injured in a wreck on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle ran into the rear of a flatbed rig in Steuben County in the area of the 142 mile marker. Indiana State Police worked the wreck and was assisted by Samaritan Helicopter, which life-flighted the injured person from the site and to a hospital, and other agencies. Police radio traffic indicated the injured person was conscious and responsive. No other details have been made available.
Latest News
- Toll Road wreck injures person
- IVFA hosts meeting for area volunteer firefighters
- Marcus Mumford announces debut solo album
- ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Gets Nude for Peloton (VIDEO)
- ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)
- ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Why We’re Looking Forward to the BAU Working One Case
- Tom Brady: Retirement date not set, but much awaits in future
- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne list Los Angeles mansion for $18m
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn man accused of fraudulent business practice
- Kendallville man faces Level 1 felony molest charge
- Man facing charges after naked scuffle with police
- Attempted battery charged
- Cooper eager to contribute at Eastside
- New development along 7th Street approved
- Auburn woman celebrating 100th birthday
- 4 arrested on meth charges
- Targgart wins Miss LaGrange County crown
- Active shooter training
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.