James Foundation pledges to Trine project
ANGOLA — Trine University has received a $1.5 million pledge from the James Foundation of Auburn toward a planned $8.5 million expansion to Fawick Hall, home to several of the university’s engineering departments.
The expansion will provide added space and resources for Trine’s biomedical, chemical, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering programs, as well as design engineering technology.
The new addition also will house the university’s new School of Computing, encompassing programs in software and computing engineering, as well s computer science and information technology.
Rick L. James, a 1977 Trine University graduate and chair of its board of trustees, and his wife, Vicki L. James, established the James Foundation Inc. to enhance the quality of life in northeast Indiana and around the country through enhancing existing social platforms and providing new educational and cultural opportunities.
Hamilton school board sets tax rate for vote
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday adopted a resolution that will allow voters to decide in November whether to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to ensure that the schools stay open.
Currently, the district has an operating referendum tax rate of an additional 44 cents per $100 of assessed property value. It was approved in November 2012 and expires at the end of this year.
The district is pursuing a second referendum on a proposed property tax increase to operate the schools, after a failed referendum last November. Residents in the district voted last fall against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value. The rate would have replaced the current 44-cent level.
During a work session last week, Superintendent Tony Cassel recommended maintaining the 44-cent rate. If approved by voters in November, the rate would continue for eight years.
When the current referendum rate ends in December, unless voters approve a new rate, the district would have a projected $1.7 million shortfall next year and would not be able to continue to operate, Cassel has said.
New courthouse scanning reported going smoothly
AUBURN — The first two weeks of security scanning at the DeKalb County Courthouse have gone smoothly, Sheriff David Cserep II said this week.
On July 1, the county began using a new, clear plexiglass scanning booth at the building’s north entrance. Everyone entering the courthouse now must use that entrance, except for a few law enforcement and criminal justice officials.
A scanning system checks visitors for weapons. County officials now prohibit the general public from bringing cellphones into the courthouse.
So far, sheriff’s deputies overseeing the scanner have not confiscated any items from people entering the courthouse. Those who attempt to carry in cellphones are being asked to return them to their vehicles.
“I was anticipating more complaints than I received, but everything seems to be going well,” Cserep said. “It’s because of the people who are working there. The three officers that work it, they’re polite, they are courteous to the public, and that’s what we expect them to do.”
Street closing proposed for courthouse expansion
ANGOLA — The closure of a chunk of Gale Street could be a possibility for a 21,000-square-foot addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
City department heads will meet with the mayor to discuss closing the street and then bring a recommendation back to the Common Council.
Monday, Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty presented the option to the Angola Common Council, seeing that closing of the street would fall under city jurisdiction, not the county’s.
The courthouse and the old jail both are on the National Registry of Historic Places and lie in the city historic district.
“I want to vacate from the front of Gale Street all the way to Martha Street,” she said.
Five facing charges for drug conspiracy
LIGONIER — The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges that five of the six people arrested last week in Ligonier represented an organized effort to sell narcotics.
On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery’s office officially charged the five adults arrested July 8 at 1015 W. Third St.
“They had well-defined roles,” Mowery said Tuesday. “They were certainly able to tell us what their roles were.”
The conspiracy charge was filed because “they all agreed to sell drugs, and took various steps toward accomplishing that goal,” Mowery said.
The investigation was conducted by Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division, the Kosciusko County Drug Task Force, the Ligonier Police Department and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Welcome to the discussion.
