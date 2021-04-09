ANGOLA — The Pleasant Lake Historical Society on Wednesday heard from Fort Wayne author Michael Biesiada, who talked about the time famous abolitionist Sojourner Truth visited Pleasant Lake.
Biesiada is the author of "With Courage and Conviction: Orland, Indiana and the Abolitionist Movement," a 242-page history of the abolitionist movement in the Village of Orland, Steuben County's first town.
Sojourner Truth first visited northeast Indiana in 1858, but by setting foot in the state she broke the law and was subsequently arrested, said Elten Powers, president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society. Her arrest was one of the subjects of Wednesday's discussion.
"Sojourner Truth was also in Pleasant Lake," Powers said. "She got arrested here, actually, for being Black."
It was part of Indiana's constitution at the time.
"The Constitution of Indiana, approved in 1851, said you could not come into the state, anywhere, if you were Black. So we were talking about that," Powers said.
Biesiada's presentation at the Society's most recent board meeting comes as several civic organizations around Steuben County prepare for a June 6 unveiling of a life-sized bronze statue of Sojourner Truth that will reside outside the Steuben County Courthouse to commemorate the time she visited.
According to the Indiana Historical Bureau, Sojourner Truth's 1861 appearance at the Steuben County Courthouse was disrupted by a drunken mob who chased her and threatened her with violence. She did speak however, although her words were not recorded, other than in brief news accounts.
Powers says the Pleasant Lake Historical Society is working on installing a Sojourner Truth exhibit at its museum on Main Street, which is still in continuous development. The goal is for the exhibit to be at least partially done by Memorial Day.
"It's been a multi-year project putting together this museum in Pleasant Lake, not only about the history of Pleasant Lake, but Sojourner Truth having been here will be a part of that as well," he said.
The Sojourner Truth statue, which is complete and at the studio of Colorado sculptor James Haire, is to be brought to Angola sometime around June 4-5. The statue is going to be unveiled to the public in a ceremony on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m.
The statue is a project of the Downtown Angola Coalition, with funding from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Arts Commission.
It is expected that descendants of Sojourner Truth, mainly from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area are going to be on hand for the ceremony. A reception will be held that afternoon at the Steuben County Historical Society's Cline Museum in downtown Angola.
