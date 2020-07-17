CROOKED LAKE — Xavier Hosek of the Conquerors 4-H Club emerged from a competition of eight finalists to earn the Steuben County 4-H Fair Achievement Winner title, it was announced Friday morning.
Xavier is an eight-year member of 4-H and was a sophomore in high school this past year. Xavier is the son of Kenneth Hosek and Jennifer Marshall.
"My 4-H career is like a tree. As time goes on, the tree grows just like how I have grown as a 4-H'er. The branches and limbs are like the projects and experiences I have participated in," Xavier said in his Achievement Winner application. "The soil the tree is planted in is like the volunteers and instructors that have helped me along the way. The leaves are like the memories and the fun times I have had that change year to year."
Runners up this year included:
• Harper Henney, sophomore and eight-year member, an Otsego Go-Getter, and the daughter of Mark and Melissa Henney;
• Xavier's brother, Griffin Hosek, a nine-year member and a junior in high school who also is a member of the Conquerors and the son of Kenneth Hosek and Jennnifer Marshall;
• Teryn Stanley, a 10-year member and senior in high school who was a member of the Fremont Ready, Willing and Able club who is the daughter of Terry and Dana Stanley; and,
• Erin Thomas, senior and 10-year 4-H'er who was a member of the 4-H Explorers. She is the daughter of Brian and Paula Thomas.
Other contestants included Sydney Craig, Travis Davenport and Carl Alexander Felton.
Xavier listed some 20 projects he has participated in over the years, all of which were exhibit hall projects, excluding junior leaders, of which he has been a member for five years.
Xavier said the 4-H Round Up had the most impact on his 4-H career so far.
"It allowed for me to be independent and responsible on my own. It also taught me that getting our of my comfort zone allowed for me to make new friends and try new things. Round Up also helped me explore different career options," he said.
Of all of Xavier's projects, he has participated in six for all eight years of his 4-H career. Those included photography, collections, sewing, crafts, foods/food preservation and microwave cooking.
