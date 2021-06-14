Tuesday, June 15

Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.

Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Central Gym, 403 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 am.

Monday, June 21

Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage Board meets at 2 p.m.

Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Fremont Middle School Cafeteria, 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights Community Schools, Administration Building, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Community Schools School Board, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.

Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.

June 23

Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Steuben County Plan Commission, site survey, 8 a.m.

Friday, June 25

Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, site survey, 7 a.m.

Monday, June 28

Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.

