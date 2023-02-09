WASHINGTON — America's two wars in Iraq technically have never ended, but Indiana Sen. Todd Young and a group of bipartisan lawmakers have banded together to once again try to formally close the book on those military engagements.
Young, along with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee, D-CA, Chip Roy R-TX, Abigail Spanberger, D-VA, and Tom Cole, R-OK, reintroduced bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force, to formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars.
Although Congress is the only government body with the authority to declare war, the United States hasn't actually declared war since 1942 when it added Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania to its list of World War II opponents along with Japan, Germany and Italy.
The Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War and war on terrorism in Afghanistan and elsewhere have all been conducted without an official declaration of war by Congress.
The 1991 and 2002 AUMFs — which passed 32 and 20 years ago, respectively — authorized the use of force for the Gulf and Iraq wars, but Congress has failed to repeal these AUMFs to prevent potential misuse by future presidents. The bill would also enhance the relationship the United States now has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq.
“In 1991, Congress authorized America’s involvement in the first Gulf War. Eleven years later, Congress again acted to authorize the invasion of Iraq. Today, Iraq is a strategic partner of the United States in advancing the security and stability of the Middle East," Young said. "Sadly, according to these laws that are still on the books, Iraq is still technically an enemy of the United States. This inconsistency and inaccuracy should be corrected. Congress must do its job and take seriously the decision to not just commit America to war, but to affirmatively say that we are no longer at war. Our bipartisan legislation will repeal the outdated and unnecessary 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force and ensure Congress fulfills its constitutional responsibility."
“Congress is responsible for both declaring wars and ending them because decisions as important as whether or not to send our troops into harm’s way warrant careful deliberation and consensus,” Kaine said. “The 1991 and 2002 AUMFs are no longer necessary, serve no operational purpose, and run the risk of potential misuse. Congress owes it to our service members, veterans, and families to pass our bill repealing these outdated AUMFs and formally ending the Gulf and Iraq wars.”
The effort has been an ongoing process, with a group of devoted representatives continuing to advocate for repeal of old AUMFs.
Senators Young and Kaine’s bill has garnered strong bipartisan support since they first introduced it in 2019, and their bill passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in August 2021. The House voted to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs in June 2021.
Senators Young and Kaine have been leading voices in Congress on the need to repeal outdated AUMFs to prevent potential misuse and have raised concerns over the use of military force without congressional authorization.
The bill has several cosponsors in both parties in both houses of Congress, including Indiana's other senator, Republican Mike Braun.
