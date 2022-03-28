INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana counties for the second-straight month saw increases in unemployment rates in February, but they are still at historic lows.
While the unemployment rates did rise slightly — literally a few tenths of a percent in each of the six counties in the KPC Media Group coverage area — so did the labor forces in each county, a sign that people are willing to return to the job market.
Indiana has approximately 150,000 positions open to be filled, still well above the 89,074 people listed as unemployed in February.
“The increasing numbers of people who were working or actively job searching between January and February tells me the ‘people just don’t want to work anymore’ narrative is a bit false or at least fading,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Research Institute. “These changes are fractional month over month, but when the job market is this tight, even an extra few thousand workers will help ease the shortage. But it’s nowhere near over. Northeast Indiana remains a competitive job market with unemployment rates far below the 5% mark, which is considered full employment.”
Two of northeast Indiana's counties rank in the top-10 lowest in the state, with LaGrange County again leading all counties for the low.
After hitting an eye-popping 1.4% in January, LaGrange County came in at 1.6% in February for the state's low.
Steuben County ranks as the seventh lowest in the state at 1.9%, which is an increase over January at 1.7%.
DeKalb and Whitley counties are in a tie for 11th lowest unemployment rates at 2.0% in February.
Rounding out the six counties in the area were Noble County at 2.4%, up from 2.1% in January, and Allen County at 2.5%, up from 2.3%.
As employers try to fill vacancies from literally every employment sector in the area, northeast Indiana had 6,637 people unemployed in February. There were 6,024 people unemployed in January.
The increase in unemployed between January and February was about 9.2%.
“Clearly, the message that jobs are available and employers are hiring is getting heard, but employers need to remain steadfast in offering compensation packages that make them attractive places to work, including competitive pay and benefits, a reasonable hiring process, and offering a setting where people want to go every work day,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
More people are working and looking for work in all northeast Indiana counties when comparing February to January, which indicates the word about the strong job market is getting out to prospective employees, including people who haven’t been recently engaged in the workforce.
Year over year, officials are seeing a positive trend for employment and the unemployment rates. All counties have lower unemployment rates than a year ago and only Noble and Grant counties have fewer employed residents in the region.
