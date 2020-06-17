Funny money circulating in the area
ANGOLA — Police Chief Stu Hamblen of the Angola Police Department is warning merchants of counterfeit money circulating in the area and to be cautious when accepting cash as payment for good and services.
"We have recently been seeing an increase in counterfeit currency in several denominations," Hamblen said. "If in doubt, please do not accept the payment and ask the customer to provide a different source of payment.
Hamblen asked merchants to call the police department at 665-2121 if they suspect someone is trying to use counterfeit money and provide as much identifying information about the suspect as possible.
