FREMONT – Tilbury Golf Academy has started to expand and plans to open two additional suites and a retail space by the beginning of July in the leased unit next to the current academy on 655 W. S.R. 120 in rural Fremont.
“There are going to be two more additional simulators for the expansion and it’s going to almost double our retail space,” said the owner of the academy, Chris Tilbury.
He said that a hallway from their current north wall of the facility will soon lead into two additional rooms — one to the right and one to the left with one simulator each, and an additional opening will lead into the added retail space.
He explained that the facility decided to expand partly because of the customer base that it had developed and partly because they noticed the need for separate private rooms for golf training and practice.
“With the new ones there are going to be separate rooms instead of all-in-one open room,” said Tilbury, a Fremont High School Hall of Fame member. “That will make teaching classes a little more private.”
Each of the rooms is going to be 18-by-33 feet. Tilbury added that the facility was further planning on renting the added spaces out to birthday parties and similar occasions for private experiences with golf simulators.
“We will be able to rent them out for birthday parties, family parties, different things like that,” he said.
The planned price for hourly rental is $50. Drinks will be available at the facility as usual, and if the renters want to bring food in, the academy will allow that as well. The opportunity is open for all ages.
The retail space will add roughly about 700 square feet to the existing store, which is located in the south side of the former Outlet Shoppes at Fremont complex. The owners decided to expand their already existing retail space due to its volume of business, and they hope that it will continue to grow.
“We think it will continue to do well as we become a place where people come to look at golf clubs and merchandise whether it be shirts, or whether it will be fashion golf shirts or hoodie pullovers, or whatever that may be,” said Tilbury.
He said that they were aimed at offering golf-specific and leisure specific items and brands in their retail store.
The need to expand, said Tilbury, stems from the fact that since the facility opened in November last year, they have managed to build a strong customer base with the utilization rate at their facility of almost 80%.
The 80% utilization rate means that the facility is used 80% of all the time it is available to the customers. Construction starts this week, and it is expected to be completed by July 4.
“We expect it to be done around the Fourth of July,” said Tilbury.
