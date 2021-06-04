ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announces the arrival of Dr. Jessica Ottenweller-Butcher, a family practice physician, to Cameron Medical Group.
She graduated from Indiana University Purdue University, Fort Wayne (now PFW) in 2002, then completed her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed her residency through the Fort Wayne Medical Education program.
Ottenweller-Butcher brings more than 15 years of diverse experiences and has a strong commitment to providing patients with compassionate, experiences and comprehensive medical care.
The arrival of Ottenweller-Butcher will further solidify Cameron’s commitment to providing access to family medicine in the community.
Ottenweller-Butcher comes to Cameron from Lutheran Health Physicians. At Lutheran Health, Ottenweller-Butcher worked in the outpatient setting and provided inpatient newborn care for more than a decade.
Ottenweller-Butcher will start seeing patients in August. To schedule an appointment, call 667-5783.
Her offices will be located in Suite 303 of the Cameron Medical Office Building, 306 E. Maumee St.
