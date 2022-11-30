ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District and the City of Angola/Trine University MS4 are inviting all local contracting professionals to attend the 2022 Steuben County Contractor Workshop on Friday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Club Z in the MTI Center on the campus of Trine University, 1215 Thunder Drive, Angola.
Pre-registration is required by today by calling the Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District at 665-3211, ext. 3, or emailing steubenswcd@gmail.com.
Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. with light refreshments.
The 2022 Contractors Workshop will feature three speakers.
• Jayna Kozlowski, a stormwater specialist in the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Wetlands and Stormwater Section in the Office of Water Quality, will highlight the new requirements for contractors under the construction stormwater general permit.
• A representative from the Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association will detail proper concrete washout procedures.
• Motz Enterprises’ Regional Manager Ron Geater will discuss erosion and sediment control measures beyond traditional silt fence.
Professional development hours will be available.
Free lunch will be provided following the workshop.
Dec. 15 is the alternate date in case of inclement weather.
