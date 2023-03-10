ANGOLA — Angola High School held a career fair Thursday intended for students and community members.
Schauna Relue, assistant superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, said 40 businesses came to offer employment opportunities to tudents, representing many career clusters available in the community.
“We love that our businesses actually reach out and follow up with students following their conversations here so they know there’s kind of a pipeline that they can follow if they’re interested in doing that,” said Relue.
For the students, said Relue, the event also presented an opportunity to prepare their resumes, learn how to have face-to-face conversations with employers, ask questions and “figure out what’s important to know about an employer before they would go into an interview.”
“Our hope is that students will make connections while they’re here,” said Relue.
The businesses present at the event represented various vocations ranging from medical to repairs, and they also offered a variety of opportunities for the graduates to enter their desired field.
Walmart Pharmacist Graham Reeves said they came to the fair to let the community know that they had positions open for students and adults. The position included cashiers, pharmacy technicians and others.
The U.S. Army and Indiana Army National Guard representatives were recruiting students who were envisioning a career in the military. Army recruiter Ethan Harris said that the number of students planning on joining the army was becoming lower year to year.
Eric Yoder, director of operations for Wagler & Associates, said for them the AHS Career Fair presented an opportunity to hire new employees. He explained that fresh Angola graduates could start with them at their summer help programs and then continue with training.
“Level of education is not critical for a full-time position after high school with us,” said Yoder.
Kathy Englehart, human resource assistant at Northeastern Center, said that they had opportunities for the young people to embark on careers in mental health.
She said that she was seeing her mission as way to engage the students in talking about their mental health first to see if they are interested in the field. Englehart assured that even in such a complex field as that entry level positions were available, such as mental health technicians.
In addition, she continued, Northeastern Center offered to provide tuition reimbursement for their employees, as well as targeted career development options.
Bowen Center County Director Alicia Johnson said that they came to the fair to remind the students of mental health importance as well.
“We’re here to also remind them that they can get two free counseling sessions,” said Johnson.
Amanda Fritz, Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation facility director of staff development, said that they offered their employees nursing scholarships of $9,000 a year after they have worked for the facility in any capacity for six months and showed good attendance and good attitude.
YMCA CEO Sarah Funkhouser said that they came to the fair to attract lifeguards in their aquatic center positions and as summer day counselors.
“The students here at Angola High School are always wonderful employees,” said Funkhouser. “We are seeing this opportunity to hopefully get some high school students as well as the community portion of the job fair.”
Tom Frederick, owner of Frederick Electric Motor, said that they were looking for staff to hire for repairing electric motors, and they offered free training through an apprenticeship program.
The students said that they came to the job fair in search of career opportunities.
Jacqueline Miller, 17, said she was looking for job shadowing opportunities, and Hayden Havekotte, 17, said she was interested in a career in psychology.
“I’ve always been interested in psychology,” said Havekotte.
However, some of the students were looking for careers in the fields that were not represented at the fair, and the fair itself became just another opportunity to broaden their horizons.
Emie Reardon, 18, said that she was just checking the fair, but the career she was really looking for was journalism.
Along with the employers, school representatives were also present at the event spreading the information about dual enrollment classes available for the high school students.
Jerico Kelley, Trine University assistant director for dual enrollment, said their dual enrollment classes were intended to cover general education requirements for any university student.
“These credits are transferable not just to Trine, but most schools in Indiana,” said Kelley.
The classes he was referring to as general education requirements included literature, sociology and various math courses.
Ivy Tech Dual Credit Advisor Claire Baker said she came to the fair to help the students find some of their specific career interests.
“There’s a lot of different opportunities available for them in the community,” said Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.