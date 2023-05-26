Gipple promoted to branch manager
ASHLEY — Kayla Conrad, vice president and senior retail officer of Garrett State Bank, has announced Britnee Gipple has been promoted to Ashley branch manager.
Gipple began her career in banking with the Garrett State Bank as a teller before moving on to the operations department. She rejoined the retail department upon her promotion to branch manager of the Ashley location.
Gipple’s community involvement enables her to connect with both current and potential clients of the surrounding communities. She is the president of the Ashley-Hudson Community Foundation as well as president of the Ashley-Hudson Ball League and a board member for the Town of Ashley.
She also volunteers with Junior Achievement and United Way.
