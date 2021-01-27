ANGOLA — Trine University's new 96-bed residence facility will be named Fabiani Hall to honor the many contributions made by members of the Fabiani family to the university.
Dante Fabiani, a 1938 Tri-State College graduate who went on to become president of the Crane Company, a plumbing fixtures maker/manufacturer, was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1967 to 1985, serving as chair for several years. His wife Virginia continued supporting the university after his death; the Fabiani Theatre in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center is named in her honor.
Dante's son Jim Fabiani and granddaughter Elizabeth Rooney are current members of the Trine University Board of Trustees.
Jim, the founder and CEO of Fabiani & Co., a Washington DC-based government affairs and strategy consulting firm, joined the board in 2001 and served as vice chair from 2008-2012, during which the university experienced tremendous enrollment and fundraising growth, and completed and launched several major building projects. He currently serves as vice chair of the Committee on Trustees and a member of the Academic Affairs/Student Services Committee.
Elizabeth, a vertical marketing lead for Google, joined in 2014. She currently serves as vice chair of the board's Enrollment and Marketing Committee and as a member of the Alumni Engagement Committee.
"Trine University is grateful for the legacy of the Fabiani family, which now spans three generations," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "They not only have provided leadership for the university through decades of service on the Board of Trustees, but financial support for many projects and scholarships at critical times throughout our history."
The university's Board of Trustees approved the new building, with a cost of $5.5 million, at its Oct. 9, 2020, meeting.
The new building, due to open in fall 2021 and located near the Ryan Tennis Center, will feature apartment-style residences similar to the university's Reiners and Stadium residence halls. Carpeted rooms, comfortably accommodating two students, will include a private bath and air conditioning.
Students will share an open space and kitchen located on the main level of the building. The new building also will include a parking lot.
The existing Fabiani Hall, an older dormitory, eventually will be demolished in accordance with the university's comprehensive strategic plan. The new Fabiani Hall becomes the 17th residence hall on campus, of which 11 are styled as apartment buildings.
In addition to the new residence hall, Trine continues to finalize plans for the previously announced expansion to its engineering facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.