CROOKED LAKE — The Crooked Lake Sand Castle Contest is returning again on Saturday after its debut last year and will be again joining forces with Color at Crooked Lake.
Scott Schwartz, the Steuben County Parks Department superintendent, has brought the sand sculpture contest back after a successful first year last August.
The sand sculpture competition at the Public Beach off of Lane 101 Crooked Lake begins at 10 a.m. with judging at noon.
“We’re trying to make it fun,” Schwartz said.
Following the sand sculpting contest will be Color at Crooked Lake, which will feature more fun. People will be making tie-dyed shirts featuring their favorite Steuben County lake name.
People wanting to take part in the sculpture or tie-die event need to register by the end of the day by calling or texting SUP 101 Lakes at 624-2878.
The sand sculpture contest will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14.
The Tie-dye Beach Blast runs from 1-4 p.m. but people need to register by today, also by calling the number above. The cost for each shirt is $25. This provides participants with a t-shirt that includes a lake name or one with the SUP 101 Lakes logo. The lake names available include Crooked Lake, Lake James, Lake Gage, Snow Lake, Jimmerson Lake and Hamilton Lake.
The sand sculpture event is free. It is being sponsored by Steuben County Parks, SUP 101 Lakes, Jimmy John’s Angola, Lake Trash, Joppa Cosmetics, Five Lakes Coffee, Dairy Queen, Monument Pizza, Culver’s and RC Carvings.
There will be many prizes for the sand sculptors.
