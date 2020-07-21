ANGOLA — A dairy goat doe shown by Tysen Weible was named the best goat of them all during the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair goat show.
Results for the show were released at 10 a.m. Tuesday online at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
His supreme champion is one of several goats Weible submitted photos of for the virtual fair.
Other goat show results are as follows:
Dairy Goat Does
• Tysen Weible, Supreme Grand Champion, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion
• Elijah Weible, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion
• Isabellah Butler, Champion, Champion, Reserve Champion
• Kaydance Brown, Reserve Champion
Dairy Goat Wethers
• Karlie Williams, Grand Champion
• Meghan Rice, Reserve Grand Champion
Goat Cart
• Andrea Smith, Champion
Meat Goat Does
• Emma Creager, Grand Champion, Champion
• Sydney Craig, Reserve Grand Champion
• Makailah Thompson, Reserve Champion
Meat Goat Wethers
• Sydney Craig, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Pygmy Goat Does
• Emma Close, Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion
• Cassidy Close, Champion
• Lilly Blackburn, Champion
• Ronan Hall, Reserve Champion
• Amber Smith, Reserve Champion
Pygmy Goat Wethers
• Amber Smith, Grand Champion
• Adilyn Smith, Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion
