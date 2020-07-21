Weible takes Supreme Goat title

A dairy goat shown by Tysen Weible brought home the title of Supreme Grand Champion in the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair goat show.

 Photo Contributed

ANGOLA — A dairy goat doe shown by Tysen Weible was named the best goat of them all during the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair goat show.

Results for the show were released at 10 a.m. Tuesday online at puext.in/steubenfair2020. 

His supreme champion is one of several goats Weible submitted photos of for the virtual fair.

Other goat show results are as follows:

Dairy Goat Does

• Tysen Weible, Supreme Grand Champion, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion

• Elijah Weible, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion

• Isabellah Butler, Champion, Champion, Reserve Champion

• Kaydance Brown, Reserve Champion

Dairy Goat Wethers

• Karlie Williams, Grand Champion

• Meghan Rice, Reserve Grand Champion

Goat Cart

• Andrea Smith, Champion

Meat Goat Does

• Emma Creager, Grand Champion, Champion

• Sydney Craig, Reserve Grand Champion

• Makailah Thompson, Reserve Champion

Meat Goat Wethers

• Sydney Craig, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Pygmy Goat Does

• Emma Close, Grand Champion

• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion

• Cassidy Close, Champion

• Lilly Blackburn, Champion

• Ronan Hall, Reserve Champion

• Amber Smith, Reserve Champion

Pygmy Goat Wethers

• Amber Smith, Grand Champion

• Adilyn Smith, Grand Champion

• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.