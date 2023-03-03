Three people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kylie N. Brunley, 20, of the 100 block of Wabash Street, Ashley, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jade E. Cripps, 19, of the 400 block of South John Street, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Elton O. Taylor, 65, of the 3500 block of Harris Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
