Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Snow this morning will become heavy at times this afternoon along with gusty winds. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.