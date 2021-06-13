They’re here, and they’re loud, at least in parts of the four-county area.
The last time Brood X of 17-year cicadas came out to mate, Opportunity and Spirit had just landed on Mars, Facebook was launched from Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard University dorm room, the Olympics took place in Athens, Greece, and George W. Bush was re-elected as President of the United States.
That was all back in 2004.
The Brood X cicadas have spent all that time underground, feeding and counting the freeze-thaw cycles to know when their time is up to come back above ground. Brood X is the largest brood of the 17-year cicadas.
Several people in the Hamilton area have reported hearing and seeing them in droves in recent weeks, as they have emerged and are reproducing so the next generation can burrow below the surface to start the 17-year cycle all over again.
Natalie McGill and her family have been experiencing the brood at their home in Hamilton since late-May. Her first photo she took of one was May 24.
“Probably three weeks ago we started really noticing them,” she said. “They seem to really flock to our trees.”
She has noticed them the most on oak, walnut and apple trees.
“Lots of the empty shells are still on the trees,” she said.
The sound of them comes and goes, with them trending as more active in the morning, as that’s when they’ve been the loudest.
Her son has enjoyed them, as he’s been collecting the discarded shells and carcasses in a small, plastic wheelbarrow.
The other living creatures at the McGill home enjoying the brood are the chickens. To help keep the apple tree somewhat protected from the cicadas, McGill said she moved her portable chicken coop closer to it, and the birds have happily munched away on the cicadas.
When the cicadas first hatch, McGill said, they’re a vivid white with bright red eyes. So far, she thinks there have been three spans of hatches near her home, based on what they’ve seen and heard.
According to Purdue Extension, only the males make the high-pitched, shrill sounds that people have been hearing from the creatures. Female cicadas don’t have sound-producing organs.
A female cicada has a knife-like organ that she will use to slit or puncture the twigs on woody plants so she can lay her eggs. Each female lays between 400-600 eggs, with adult cicadas living about a month once they emerge from their 17 years below ground.
Crystal Van Pelt, agriculture extension educator for Steuben County, said her biggest concern with the brood’s emergence was the damage they could inflict on trees.
“Most healthy trees can withstand a year or two of being defoliated, but young trees can be greatly impacted,” she said. “This means people need to cover young, woody plants to protect them and/or avoid planting new this season.”
Social media posts on Facebook have talked about seeing the cicadas in other parts of the area, including a few sightings in Angola and Fremont.
Once they hatch, the nymphs will drop to the ground, dig into the soil and begin feeding by sucking sap from the tree roots, waiting to emerge again in 17 years.
