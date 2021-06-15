ANGOLA — A man who claimed to have been struck by a machete ended up being arrested after he landed in the emergency room at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital early Tuesday, said a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department news release.
At about 1:30 a.m., police were notified by Cameron staff that Joshua Wicker, 38, Angola, ended up in the hospital with what he said was a machete wound.
Police learned that the incident occurred in the area of 2500 North C.R. 200W in rural Angola.
Police interviewed people who were involved in the altercation, which included Wicker and another person with whom there’s an active no-contact order in place against Wicker.
It was later determined that Wicker was struck in the head with an open, folding pocket knife, the news release said.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Wicker for Level 6 felony invasion of privacy.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were the Angola Police Department and Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.