ANGOLA — New athletic facilities at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County were among the items approved at Monday’s meeting of the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals.
The BZA approved two requests for land use variances and several development standard variances.
MSD of Steuben County received a variance for expanding its recreational facilities including two new locker rooms, a new two-story viewing pavilion and fencing for tennis, facilities for track and field events and a new parking lot.
The staff report mentioned that the staff was supportive of the development encouraging local organized sporting events and festivals.
“A two-story viewing pavilion is a pleasant way to allowing view of multiple courts and enhances the patrons experience,” said the staff.
Many of the sporting facilities at MSD for varsity sports are located at or between Angola High School and Angola Middle School.
Meanwhile, the board approved a request and relevant variances for tower and fence height and fence material for a new 240-foot tall self-support tower telecommunication facility at 1475 S. C.R. 150W owned by SBA Towers Inc., presented by Greg Hines and Tony Dawson.
The staff report mentioned that the facility already housed a non-sanctioned 190-foot concrete tower, and it will remain there to support equipment and utilities for the new tower.
The proposed height of the new utility will allow all relocated and future user equipment to provide coverage over the existing tower, said the staff. The staff report also mentioned that telecommunication facility was not a permitted use for low density single-family residential district.
The proposed tower is planned to be taller than the allowed 199-feet and include fences exceeding permitted six feet in height and barbed wire, which is not a permitted material. In addition, the abandoned towers shall be removed by the property owners.
The staff report mentioned that it was supportive of the request because the Angola Comprehensive Plan strongly encouraged redevelopment of under-utilized, vacant or abandoned structures or lots.
It also reasoned that since the new structure will not be concrete, it will be less visible, and the fence will not be visible at all from any adjacent right-of-way due to vegetation.
Thus, the staff was supportive of the request. However, it stated that should the existing 190-foot concrete tower be abandoned for six months or become a risk due to unsafe structure, the owner of the property shall be responsible for its demolition and removal.
The board also viewed the requests for development standards variances for the Steuben County REMC, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and a private owner.
REMC’s request concerned expanding their storage facilities by constructing a 4,800-square-foot storage accessory structure at 1212 S. Wayne St.
Staff was supportive of the request since it was in line with the Angola Comprehensive Plan objectives of encouraging development to direct commercial growth and redevelopment of under-utilized vacant or abandoned structures.
Board of Zoning Appeals also granted conditional approval to the land use variance for a 4.89-acre private property on 850 E. Maumee St. Its owner, Phillip Meyers, requested to convert an accessory structure into accessory dwelling, which is not permitted in current zoning — low density single-family residential.
Meyers said that the intent was to sell the property to Thad and Abby McClelland. The McClellands said they intended to use the structure for one of their older family members, and then possibly for their children.
Staff was supportive of the request as it was in line with the broader range of the housing types of development priority of the city comprehensive plan. At the same time, the owner was required to meet a few conditions, including a commitment not to split the parcels with the accessory dwelling and the primary structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.