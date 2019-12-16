Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ricardo C. Albarron, 27, of the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 450W on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a driver’s license.
• Zachary A. Brandenburg, 31, of the 5000 block of C.R. 12, Butler, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Joan L. Chantaca, 61, of the 700 block of Russell Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Christin H. Curtis, 38, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 38, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 1050W on felony charges of theft-receiving stolen property, possession of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brooke R. Koeppe, 26, of the 4000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Austin T. Padgett, 22, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of inhaling toxic vapors.
• Joseph T. Rodesiler, 36, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested at home on felony charges of theft-possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Joshua A. Stantz, 38, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jason L. Wert, 27, of the 300 block of East Mill Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
