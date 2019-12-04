Five people were arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Nicholas W. Bruner, 28, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 30N, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Kimberly A. Custer, 27, of the 1000 block of Klug Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Sandra A. Keck, 69, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 600N, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at home on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Heather M. Wynn, 31, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
