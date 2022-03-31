Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Mark E. Dempsey II, 45, of Lane 101B Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kyle D. Eichler, 24, of the 12000 block of Medina Road, Hudson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Chelsea M. Flores Hernandez, 24, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
