ANGOLA — Prairie Heights teacher Mike Travis is taking on Rep. Denny Zent after emerging from a primary race on the Democratic ticket.
Travis, who lives in downtown Angola, laid out his platform proposals.
• Lowering taxes by fixing school funding.
“Right now, our schools must beg taxpayers for funds through school referendums. This is because the state school funding formula is flawed and sends less money to our schools than it should. Fixing this is a priority, along with ending funding increases to charter and voucher schools, which have bled billions of dollars over the past decade from our schools. I would also want to sponsor bills that make sure any school that receives public funds has to have public oversight. This is currently not the case.”
• Creating more opportunities for respectable affordable housing for those wanting to move to our area to live and work, as I have. With good housing, people will not move to our area, and our small towns will hurt because of it.
• Increasing childcare options with a statewide childcare and preschool program.
“The lack of childcare keeps families from staying in our area and causes employment issues.”
• Improving mental health services to help prevent suicide, abuse, and other tragedies.
“We need to heal our wounded hearts and minds as much as our bodies, and there is not enough access in our area.”
• Conserving our environment with a balance of farm, business and recreational use.
“I teach in Prairie Heights, so I fully understand the importance of our farmland as well as land for those who hunt and fish. I also understand how crucial our many lakes are to our environment and our economy.
Abortion
“I feel that the Indiana State Assembly rushed into changing women’s rights laws this summer. Indiana’s laws concerning women’s health needed no overhaul. Indiana’s abortions laws were already restrictive enough and were working to reduce abortions already. I feel the new laws should not have been passed, and most Hoosiers agree.
“I agree with most Hoosiers that the state should not dictate a woman’s health decisions. Those are best left to her, her doctor and her faith. Forcing women to have babies that are not viable, the result of violence and abuse, or when underage is wrong. The truth is, making abortion completely illegal will only, in the end, turn women and doctors into criminals, not end abortions. Having said that, I would like women to avoid having abortions as much as possible. Therefore, I would focus efforts on comprehensive sex education, free access to contraception and pre-natal care, easier adoptive services, more protections for abused women, and more focus on male responsibility.”
Marijuana
“Cannabis laws in our state have become too out of sync with surrounding states, and it is causing problems. Some may say that Indiana isn’t ready to join the rest of the Midwest, but clearly Hoosiers are. There’s a reason there are so many profitable stores selling legal cannabis just across our border in Michigan. Hoosiers want it. They are driving through our county to get it. They want it for pain relief, for help with depression and for recreation. They would like to not be criminals for doing so, just because they cross a state line. Prosecutors would like the same, as they already mostly ignore cannabis as a crime already. Hoosier entrepreneurs would also like to legalize cannabis, as it is clearly profitable. Our government should want it too. Michigan took in $150 million in tax revenue in 2021, four times the amount the previous year, more than tax from alcohol, and much of that from Hoosiers in the first place.
“I feel Hoosiers are ready for a change in cannabis laws even if the current government is not. Medical use should be made legal as soon as possible, followed by legalization of all use for those over 21. I would, however, want to make sure new laws properly deal with driving while under the influence of cannabis, as that should certainly be illegal, and fully address keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors.”
Personal information
Travis was born in Bloomington and raised in Mulberry, near Lafayette, that he compares to Orland. He is an honors graduation from Clinton Prairie High School in 1991. He is a 1995 Purdue University graduate, majoring in history. He received his teaching license in 1998.
He has been a social studies and science teacher at Prairie Heights for 22 years.
As a former track and cross country athlete, he has given back by coaching. He also has lent his musical talents to productions at Prairie Heights. It was his work with school productions that he met his wife of 15 years, Becky.
“Today, we both teach at Prairie Heights and send our children there as well. Our son, Miles, is 12, in sixth grade, and our daughter, Sylvia, is 8, third grade. We love living in downtown Angola and enjoy all the things to do and enjoy in LaGrange and Steuben counties, especially Pokagon State Park, as we love to hike, kayak and swim. We also are big into gaming, and in 2016, I began sponsoring a board and card game club at Prairie Heights, in collaboration with Gauntlet Games in Angola,” Travis said.
“I have always been a big believer in strong, but balanced partnerships with public and private entities, such as my work with Junior Achievement over the years. I am a firm supporter of unions and have been an active member and leader in the Indiana State Teacher’s Association. Recently, I have wanted to give even more back to my community and have gotten more involved in politics, becoming the vice chair of the Steuben County Democrats in 2021,” he continued.
“I decided to run for Indiana State Representative out of the love for my chosen home and state, for the love of my chosen profession, and for the love of the families I have served for over two decades. I became a teacher 22 years ago to teach all children, no matter their background or circumstances,” Travis said. “The state government has, over last decade, made laws and policies that have harmed children, families, and our communities by disrupting the public school system. They should have been strengthening our schools and focused on solving real problems instead.”
