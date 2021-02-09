ANGOLA — Steuben County's highway engineer is leaving for a new career opportunity, it was announced during Tuesday's meeting of the Steuben County Council.
Jen Sharkey, who has been the highway engineer since 2013, has taken the newly created position of lead research engineer with the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program out of Purdue University.
"I was in such a unique position (in Steuben County)," Sharkey said. "It was hard to make this decision. We're at such a great place now at the highway department."
"I truly appreciate over the years you working for us," Council President Rick Shipe said. "I know a lot of people have been trying to steal you from us for a lot more money than we were paying you. I'm glad you stuck with us."
Information about her new position says Sharkey will be in charge of building a better mouse trap, among other things, as part of being an innovator. She will manage LTAP's research program and become a resources for the entity that provides much assistance to local highway departments across the state.
"It's a really neat opportunity to share what we've done here," Sharkey said. "I will be working with others to help them build what works for them. The neat thing is this is a brand new position. It's a blank canvass. That was an attractive feature to it."
Sharkey will be working with local agencies, counties, cities and towns on problem solving all across Indiana. She will be working remotely and will remain living in Angola. Steuben County and other street departments in the community will be able to call on Sharkey for assistance.
"Unfortunately for us, they made a great hire," Councilman Dan Caruso said.
Sharkey's last day will be Feb. 26. She has offered to assist the county during the transition.
"I'm still working with the county through a transition," Sharkey said. "That's what we're still working out."
Sharkey has been instrumental in many initiatives at the highway department. She helped implement the enactment of the local option highway user tax that has provided much funding for highway maintenance. She also guided the process of extending the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail from Wendell Jacob Avenue north to Pokagon State Park. She also established a grading system for roads to determine where the county's money would best be spent in order to improve roads. Sharkey said the personnel in place now will ensure much success moving forward.
"My proudest accomplishments include building a culture of excellence, obtaining resources needed for improvements (grants, LOHUT, etc.) and making data-driven decisions to improve the overall county road network," Sharkey said in a text message. "And empowering employees."
Sharkey is a graduate of Tri-State University and has a master's degree from Purdue.
The mission of LTAP "is to foster a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound transportation system by improving the skills and knowledge of local transportation providers through training, technical assistance, and technology transfer," LTAP's website says.
