ANGOLA — The Hubie Ashcraft Band is coming to Commons Park this Friday to kick off summer.
The band is performing with special guest Megan Mullins Owen from Nashville.
Mullins is a nationally renowned singer, song writer and fiddle player. She has toured with Alabama, Big and Rich, the Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain and Shakira.
The Angola Parks and Recreation is hosting the concert and asked for the community to join it to “help kick off the summer.”
“They are sure to entertain by performing the best country sounds of today and early years. Enjoy the dancing, fiddle and music!” said the Angola Parks and Recreation’s Events and Marketing Coordinator, Tabitha Griva, in a press release.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will start performing at 7 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. at the Roman Beer Performance Center in Commons Park.
Shigs ‘n Pit Barbecue, Mad Anthony’s Brewery and Scoops Ice Cream will be selling food, spirits and sweet refreshments beginning at 6 p.m.
“Bring your chairs, your appetite and your dance moves to this eventful night in the park,” said Griva.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band is based out of Fort Wayne. They are led by lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Hubie Ashecraft.
Ashcraft has shared the stage with multiple nationally renowned band such as The Band Perry, Justin Moore, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, George Jones and Randy Travis.
The concert is being made possible and sponsored by Farmers State Bank.
If you have any questions, contact he Angola Parks and Recreation office at 665-1588.
