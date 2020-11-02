ANGOLA — There are few contested races locally in Tuesday's election.

Of course, heading the top of the ticket and the state ballot will give voters much to decide.

Here's a look at the ballot people will see when they go to the polls in Steuben County:

President

Joe Biden, Democrat

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian

Donald Trump, Republican*

Governor

Woodrow Myers, Democrat

Donald Rainwater, Libertarian

Eric Holcomb, Republican*

U.S. House District 3

Chip Coldiron, Democrat

Jim Banks, Republican*

Attorney General

Jonathan Weinzapfel, Democrat

Todd Rokita, Republican

State House District 51

Michael Stephenson, Democrat

Dennis Zent, Republican*

(All but Richland and Otsego townships)

House District 52

Martha Lemert, Democrat

Morgan Rigg, Libertarian

Ben Smaltz, Republican*

(Otsego and Richland townships only)

Steuben Superior Court Judge

William Fee, Republican*

County Coroner

Harle Vogel, Democrat

Rodney Snyder, Republican*

County Commissioner

Ken Shelton, Middle District

Wil Howard, South District

County Council, at-large

(vote for three)

Ruth Beer, Republican*

Dan Caruso, Republican*

William Harter, Repubican

Fremont Community Schools

District 1 — Laura McLatcher*

District 2 — Jena Stuckey*

Hamilton Community Schools

District 2 — Jamy Merritt*

At-large — Jeremy Hill*

Metropolitan School District of Steuben County

District 1 — Case Gilbert* and Mark Ridenour

District 2 — Mark Cockroft and Rebecca Maggart

District 3 — Leann Boots* and Tony Culver

At-large — Cory Archbold* and Thomas Caswell

Prairie Heights Community Schools

Springfield Township — Mike Howe*

Salem Township — Heather Culler and Jill A. Engle-Walworth

Jackson Township — Bob Ledgerwood* and Aaron Pfafman

* Incumbent

