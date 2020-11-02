ANGOLA — There are few contested races locally in Tuesday's election.
Of course, heading the top of the ticket and the state ballot will give voters much to decide.
Here's a look at the ballot people will see when they go to the polls in Steuben County:
President
Joe Biden, Democrat
Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian
Donald Trump, Republican*
Governor
Woodrow Myers, Democrat
Donald Rainwater, Libertarian
Eric Holcomb, Republican*
U.S. House District 3
Chip Coldiron, Democrat
Jim Banks, Republican*
Attorney General
Jonathan Weinzapfel, Democrat
Todd Rokita, Republican
State House District 51
Michael Stephenson, Democrat
Dennis Zent, Republican*
(All but Richland and Otsego townships)
House District 52
Martha Lemert, Democrat
Morgan Rigg, Libertarian
Ben Smaltz, Republican*
(Otsego and Richland townships only)
Steuben Superior Court Judge
William Fee, Republican*
County Coroner
Harle Vogel, Democrat
Rodney Snyder, Republican*
County Commissioner
Ken Shelton, Middle District
Wil Howard, South District
County Council, at-large
(vote for three)
Ruth Beer, Republican*
Dan Caruso, Republican*
William Harter, Repubican
Fremont Community Schools
District 1 — Laura McLatcher*
District 2 — Jena Stuckey*
Hamilton Community Schools
District 2 — Jamy Merritt*
At-large — Jeremy Hill*
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
District 1 — Case Gilbert* and Mark Ridenour
District 2 — Mark Cockroft and Rebecca Maggart
District 3 — Leann Boots* and Tony Culver
At-large — Cory Archbold* and Thomas Caswell
Prairie Heights Community Schools
Springfield Township — Mike Howe*
Salem Township — Heather Culler and Jill A. Engle-Walworth
Jackson Township — Bob Ledgerwood* and Aaron Pfafman
* Incumbent
