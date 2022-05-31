ANGOLA — Carlin Park Elementary School’s special education teacher Joan Sanborn is giving back to her fellow colleagues with glass blowing sessions on Tuesday and today at Carlin Park Elementary School.
Sanborn has been teaching special education in the Metropolitan School District for 41 years. She wanted do something memorable for her colleagues at Carlin Park Elementary School for all hard work they do each school year.
“I wanted to give back to my friends,” said Sanborn. “And they get to blow their own class ornament as something to remember me.”
The glass blowing sessions entirely provided by Sanborn are only open to Carlin Park Elementary teachers and staff members this week on Tuesday and today.
Glass blowing involves shaping a mass of glass that has been softened by heat by blowing air into it through a tube.
John and Sue Rath, the artists and owners of Left Brain Hot Glass, are old classmates of Sanborn from Portage, Michigan.
The three attended college together at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. Although Sanborn ended up transferring to Bowling Green University the three remained close friends for the last four decades.
Sue noted glass blowing is more her husband’s art and she is his grateful assistant.
However, she remarked how John getting into glass blowing was her doing. Sue heard of a class happening in Portage and she really wanted to go but did not have anyone else who could make it with her.
“I begged him,” said Sue. “I pleaded please come with me.”
John initially was entirely uninterested but gave into his wife’s pleas. Not only did John enjoy the session but he signed up for more classes and the rest is history.
John has been blowing glass on and off for the last 10 years.
“I’ve probably put in over 2,000 hours,” said John.
John has been holding his sessions for only a year now and Angola is the furthest drive they have made thus far. As Sanborn is a dear friend of the Raths, the drive is entirely worth it, Sue said.
The Raths have their glass blowing furnace typically set up in their backyard. John makes many delicate glass items like bar ware, vases, bowls, wall art, yard art, garden art, rondels and of course beautiful ornaments.
The art of glass blowing has been around since first century B.C. The art form was invented by Syrian craftsmen and became more popular throughout the Roman Empire for glassware and glass décor.
A person who blows glass is referred to as a glassblower, a glassmith or a gaffer.
Left Brain Hot Glass will be back at Carlin Park Elementary School today from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and are welcoming the public to stop by and observe his skills and purchase some of his glasswork.
