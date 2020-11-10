ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council decided in its meeting Tuesday to put procedures in place for departments when they seek grant funding.
Just how that policy will look is up in the air. The project was tabled so Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers can put more study into the project. She was going to reach out to other counties to see how they processed grants.
Councilman Dan Caruso suggested there be a check list to complete before a grant could be sought and if the form was incomplete, it would be sent back to the department before the grant could be sought.
"There's still a lot of work on the back end but this should help out," Meyers said.
Many council members agreed that a change in policy was needed.
"There needs to be a procedure change," Councilman Rick Shipe said.
Councilman Ken Shelton said whether a grant is properly sought should not fall on the shoulders of the auditor.
"Once again, the department head or the elected official ... shouldn't it be their responsibility," Shelton said. "The commissioners or the council or the auditor, they shouldn't have to grade all the papers."
Crystal Dadura, human relations director, said she could assist in developing the grant policy.
