CROOKED LAKE — DNA testing by the Steuben County Lakes Council has determined human feces is the source of bacteria in Crooked Lake.
Also tested was Hamilton Lake’s watershed.
“We get no human DNA going into Hamilton Lake,” said SCLC vice president Pete Hippensteel. “It was mainly due to pigs.”
DNA samples were collected in July. The results were received last week.
“We determined that most all the bacteria going into Crooked Lake — Carpenter and Palfreyman Ditch — were due to human sources of bacteria,” said Hippensteel.
The SCLC has been attempting to address concerns about bacteria in lakes for a few years.
Last year, the public beach at Crooked Lake was closed for a period of time in August due to algae blooms.
The DNA tests provided clear proof of the sources of bacteria in Crooked and Hamilton lake. With this information, the SCLC can network with regulatory agencies and the public to encourage corrective action.
Thursday, Hippensteel met with Kris Thomas, director of Angola’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System office, to discuss the results. He said he plans to share the information with other agencies, such as the Steuben County Health Department, to look into solutions to curb the contaminants going into Crooked Lake.
The SCLC plans a water quality meeting the first week of October, when the results of the DNA testing will be discussed.
The Crooked Lake watershed encompasses 7,512 acres and is part of the St. Joseph River Basin, which conducts water to Lake Michigan. Carpenter Drain, Palfreyman Drain and the Loon Lake Tributary transport runoff water to Crooked Lake. Carpenter is the largest. It originates in the northwestern portion of Angola, draining almost 2,000 acres. Palfreyman Drain originates in the northeastern part of the city and drains 1,765 acres.
Through the testing, it can be assumed that some human fecal waste is being transported from the northern part of Angola into the two drains, then into Crooked Lake. And, it is occurring at a level that has caused many to demand a remedy, said Hippensteel.
The exact source of waste has not been pinpointed.
There have also been concerns at Hamilton Lake. Over the past couple of years, Hippensteel has been working closely with an Amish farming operation to reduce the cattle manure washing into the lake. A former pasture was planted to corn this year and animals moved to different grazing ground. The samples taken at Black Creek, which drains to Hamilton Lake, showed no presence of cow DNA, said Hippensteel.
The pig DNA likely came from manure spread on fields that could not be planted this year due to the rainy spring. Hippensteel said he is in the process of pinpointing where the runoff came from.
It is possible the manure, which could have come from another county or state, was not applied to the field at the correct time. It is against accepted practices to apply manure as a field additive when rain is predicted in the forecast, said Hippensteel, due to the concern that it will wash off the field and into the watershed.
It is also possible that the manure was put on a field that was not properly separated from a water source. According to Indiana Department of Environmental Management procedures, there must be a setback or buffer strip between the field and a water source like a creek or stream if manure is used there. Solid manure may not be staged in standing water, floodways or waterways.
In 2013, the Office of the Indiana State Chemist published a new rule, the “Fertilizer Material Use, Distribution, and Record Keeping Rule,” which provides detailed requirements for setbacks, manure staging, application monitoring and record keeping, as well as restrictions on manure application under specific conditions.
Lakes Council DNA testing was also conducted at Fish Creek, which does not go into Hamilton Lake but is a water body of ecological importance. It drains to the St. Joe River and is part of the Western Lake Erie Basin. In July, a severe bloom of blue-green algae began spreading across the western half of Lake Erie, according to the NASA Earth Observatory. The dominant organism — a microcystis cyanobacteria — produces the toxin microcystin, which can cause liver damage, numbness, dizziness and vomiting.
A team of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers analyzed 140 outbreaks that made nearly 5,000 people sick and even killed two swimmers between 2000 and 2014 in the United States. The most common infections the CDC turned up came from swallowing human waste tainted water, which can lead to ear and eye infections, respiratory diseases and gastrointestinal illnesses. Toxic algal blooms sickened swimmers in a handful of outbreaks.
A report released this summer by Environment America Research and Policy Center and Frontier Group showed that more than half of 4,523 beaches in the United States and Puerto Rico have potentially unsafe bacterial levels.
“According to the report, the major contaminants of the nation’s beaches are poop, poop and more poop,” says a July 24 article at Smithsonian.com.
Pokagon State Park’s main beach was closed the Saturday of Labor Day weekend due to detected E.coli.
All Indiana Department of Natural Resources beaches are tested weekly from Memorial Day to Labor Day for the presence of E.coli. At Pokagon, water samples are tested by a professional contractor for bacterial growth, then the growth is evaluated after 24 hours. If the results exceed Indiana State Department of Health standards for swimming, the beach must be closed. A new sample is then taken and evaluated.
“In this specific situation at Pokagon, a second sample was taken as soon as the first sample results showed that a closure was required,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for Indiana State Parks. “The second sample results were fine after the 24-hour evaluation period, so the results of the first test were from some transient cause.”
The presence of animal waste — such as that from geese, swans or raccoons — can sometimes increase E. coli levels. Sampling procedures, heat, a lack of water movement and rainfall can also impact E. coli levels.
