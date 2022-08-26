ANGOLA — There will be some new faces in school board seats in Fremont and Hamilton come next year, and some familiar faces will be returning at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights.
And there will be a few holes to fill because not every seat open in the November election has candidates in the non-partisan races.
One of the boards of education will end up with a new member who sued the district over its COVID-19 policies.
At MSD, which had some turmoil in 2021 that might have led to new people rising to the occasion to run for school board, two incumbents will be on the ballot and are unopposed, Kevin Beard, the board president, in District 1 and Scott Poor in District 3. Nobody filed for the seat in District 2, which is currently held by Brad Gardner.
Fremont Community Schools, which has seen a couple board members resign in the past year-plus, will have some new faces after the election.
There are two seats open in District 3 at Fremont, and the lone candidate is Andrew J. Lies, who unsuccessfully sued the district last year in a dispute over the school’s COVID-19 policies.
Lies’ suit was settled with a dismissal in the district’s favor in early January in Steuben Circuit Court.
For the one at-large seat up for election at Fremont, Abby Probst will square off against Nicholas Treat. Anna Creager is not seeking a third term.
District 2 has three candidates for the one seat up this election, including Ben Roederer, a former superintendent of Fremont Schools. Also running are Kayla M. Delong and Kurtis Dennis. Gary Baker, who did not file for reelection, currently holds this seat.
Kim Bennett, the current school board president, and member Heather Reetz did not file their candidacies for District 3. Bennett has been on the board a second full term after not seeking reelection in 2018.
If there are vacancies, the board fills them after their organizing meetings.
Hamilton has three seats up for election and two of the candidates are incumbents who have filed and have no opposition. Those are April Holden, at-large, and Stacy Shull, District 3. Running for the District 1 seat is Brandy DePriest. Lee Stoy did not seek reelection.
At Prairie Heights it will be the status quo. Todd Perkins is running for reelection to the Milford seat while Brook German is running for the Millgrove seat on the board.
