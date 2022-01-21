COLDWATER, Mich. — Long lines and filled appointments may have some Steuben County residents wondering where else they can go for a COVID test.
A free and quick solution is just inside Michigan.
Through the Travel Points Testing program — created through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Transportation, and select Michigan airports — welcome centers across Michigan started offering free COVID testing.
In May, the Coldwater Welcome Center at mile marker 6 on northbound Interstate 69 opened a modular unit for testing just outside the main facility.
Those being tested must show identification in the form of a driver license or have a parent or guardian present with a valid ID if under 18 years old.
Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, is done by taking a swab from just inside the nasal cavity. Results are then received in about 30 minutes.
If the test shows a positive result, a second test in which a swab is taken from further inside the nasal passage must be done within 24 hours.
“We know one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS, in a press release. “Offering quick and convenient testing at points of entry and high travel in Michigan will help keep travelers and Michiganders safe. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”
The MDHHS press release said a link of the patient’s test results — to be viewed through the traveler’s patient portal — can be received by text or email. Walk-ins are accepted and appointments can be made by visiting michigan.gov.
