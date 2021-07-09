ANGOLA — The Captain’s Cabin restaurant property on the first basin of Crooked Lake has received a favorable recommendation to rezone the property to lake residential.
On Wednesday the Steuben County Plan Commission heard two zone change proposals for the land, both seeking to take six existing parcels to lake residential, three from local business and three from manufactured homes.
Star Homes by Delagrange & Richhart Inc., now the owners of the property, will next take their proposal to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, which will have final say in the matter.
With a 7-0 positive recommendation from the Plan Commission, the proposal stands a strong chance before the commissioners. The matter is expected to be on the July 19 agenda of the commissioners. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
Three of the parcels sit on the lakefront side of Shadyside Road with the other three on the south side of the road.
In April, owner Charles Brunson said the property was in the process of being sold when he closed the restaurant’s doors for good. It was rumored at the time that Star Homes was the buyer.
The business has been owned by Charles, Sarah and Jason Brunson in whole or in part since January 1991. The Cabin, under the corporate name of Arlo Inc., has withstood a major fire and a significant bridge closure, but shares the same problem that plagues many businesses these days, and that’s the lack of workers.
The closing and possible sale of the business has been speculated since December 2019 when zoning changes were sought to enable a variety of options for future use of the property.
That speculation grew this March when unauthorized information leaked that a pending closing was expected. That led to a large amount of speculation on social media, something that was disheartening to the Brunsons.
The Brunsons have owned the fine dining establishment for more than 30 years after purchasing it from Jim “Jungle Jim” Rivera, a former member of the Chicago White Sox.
In early December 2019, the Steuben County Plan Commission approved a favorable recommendation to vacate three lots in the Jewell’s Grove subdivision where the Cabin sits.
Brunson said he, Sarah and Jason might have stuck around for a few more years — until construction of the roundabout that’s going in at the intersection of C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W that will shut down the major road leading to Crooked Lake and the restaurant that sits on the first basin.
The roundabout project, which is to be built in 2024, helped push the decision up a bit sooner.
In 2015, when the C.R. 100N bridge over Interstate 69 was rebuilt, closing the road for months, it was devastating to the restaurant’s business, Charles Brunson said. He anticipated the closing of the intersection, just a short distance from the I-69 bridge, would have had the same effect.
