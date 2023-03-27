ANGOLA — An Angola man was arrested Friday afternoon after a shot was fired during an argument at a Williams Street apartment complex on Friday.
Arrested by Angola Police on two Level 5 felony charges was Harold D. Powell II, 27, a resident at the complex.
In court documents, Powell admitted to firing a shot — he says into the ground and others say into the air — after he ended up in an argument with a neighbor about whether he could discard a chair to the curbside at about 3:30 p.m.
The man with whom Powell was arguing said Powell pointed his gun at him then he and the dog he was walking took cover.
Powell said he shot into the ground but a witness said he shot into the air. Apparently there was a youngster down range from where Powell fired his shot, court records said.
No body was injured.
After the shot was fired, the man who was arguing with Powell ran back inside the apartment complex and urged someone to call the police.
Upon their arrival, Angola Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies entered the apartment complex with guns drawn.
An Indiana State Police trooper secured the perimeter of the property.
Powell was located without incident and was questioned by police, as were others in the complex as well as the victim.
Powell said immediately after he fired the show he knew he made a big mistake, court records said.
Bail was set at $5,000 for Powell.
Powell is facing charges of Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness. The Level 5 felony carries a prison sentence of 1-6 years if found guilty and the Level 6 felonies carry sentences of 6 months to 1 1/2 years.
Magistrate James Burns issued an order prohibiting Powell from having any contact with the victim.
