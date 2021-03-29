ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Baraka O. Branch II, 25, of the 100 block of South Van Buren, Auburn, arrested in the 3000 block of Woodhull Drive on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• DeMaria D. Collins, 21, of the 5800 block of Rose Avenue, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 122.5 mile marker on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• John G. Conard, 50, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license.
• Carlos E. Diaz-Vincenete, 22, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Sycamore Beach Road at Orland Road on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dereck R. Fowler, 29, of the 7700 block of Island Drive, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Desi I. Franco, 34, of the 1300 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brandon M. Lawrence, 22, of the 100 block of North Pleasant Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Ian A. Lepley, 22, of the 3300 block of C.R. 22, Waterloo, arrested on C.R. 22 at C.R. 35 on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance.
• Joel C. Loftus, 38, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, arrested on S.R. 127 at S.R. 727 on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Tyson F. Opdycke, 28, of Lane 140 Little Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 400N on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christy I. Pearson, 42, of the 3600 block of North C.R. 300W, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 275N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jose E. Ramirez-Garcia, 20, of Lane 325 Lake James, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tilina S. Robinson, 33, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 127 and S.R. 727 on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Brock A. Shaw, 33, of the 200 block of Knapp Street, North Adams, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 340 mile marker on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
