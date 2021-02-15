INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has decided to resign from the office with nearly two years left in her term.
The 71-year-old Republican didn’t give a specific reason for Monday’s resignation announcement, saying in a statement that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to “focus on my health and my family.”
“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” Lawson said in a news release. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.
“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Governor (Eric) Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”
Holcomb had high praise for Lawson.
“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow," Holcomb said in a news release.
Lawson said she would leave office once Holcomb has picked her replacement. Lawson’s current term runs until January 2023.
Lawson has been Indiana’s top elections officer for almost nine years. She was first appointed to the office in 2012 after then-Secretary of State Charlie White was removed from office following his conviction on voter fraud charges stemming from his 2010 campaign.
Lawson was then elected to her own four-year terms in 2014 and 2018. She wasn’t eligible to run again because of term limits. Lawson previously was a state senator for 16 years, including time as the Senate majority leader, and as the Hendricks County clerk.
Holcomb said she will remain an advisor and friend.
“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend," he said.
