ANGOLA — KPC Media has announced that Mike Marturello has been named executive editor of KPC’s daily newspapers serving DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
The change took effect on Thursday, said Jenny Ernsberger, general manager for KPC.
Marturello has been with The Herald Republican in Angola since 1981 when he was hired for his second reporting job out of college, which was Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He was hired by then-owner of the paper, Cynthia Willis Pinkerton and the Willis family. The Willis family sold the paper in 1982 after nearly 80 years of ownership.
Marturello has served in numerous roles, as a reporter, news editor and managing editor then editor of The Herald Republican. The newspaper was sold to KPC in 2001, which became part of Fort Wayne Newspapers in 2022.
“I have had the privilege of serving as the steward of a community institution for quite some time. It has truly been an honor to be able to provide quality content to the readers of Steuben County and serving in the role of a watchdog for all of these years and I look forward to taking on this expanded role for KPC. We have great community newspapers and I am humbled to have been asked to lead all three,” Marturello said.
“We are pleased that Mike has agreed to take on the additional responsibilities of being executive editor,” Ernsberger said. “Mike is a veteran newspaper professional who has served his community well and the newspaper industry in many state leadership roles over the years.”
Marturello served two terms as president of the Indiana Associated Press Media Editors. He also has served on and chaired the Newsroom Seminar Committee of the Hoosier State Press Association. He served on HSPA’s Freedom of Information Committee, which lobbies the Indiana Legislature on behalf of public access issues that impact all citizens of the state.
He also is active in the community.
Marturello served for more than two decades on the board of the Steuben County Literacy Coalition. He just completed a term as board member and secretary of Angola Main Street. He is most proud of serving on the steering committee for the Angola 2020 plan that helped direct the 2010 renovation of the Public Square.
Marturello’s current community endeavor is serving on the grants committee of the Mongo Community Development Association.
Marturello and family reside in an historic home in Mongo. He and his wife, Erika Celeste, have two children, Rollie Marturello and Chloe Celeste.
