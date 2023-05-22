INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve archaeology and historic rehabilitation projects across Indiana will receive grants to research or restore cultural and historic sites.
This includes two sites in Steuben County.
These projects are funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program, which is being administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
Archeology and historic rehabilitation projects are anticipated to begin this summer and be completed by June 30, 2025.
The proposed scope of work has been reviewed by DHPA staff and determined to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s standards and guidelines for historic properties.
The projects that were awarded are:
Archaeology
Steuben County: A grant to Purdue University will fund an archaeological reconnaissance survey at Trine State Recreation Area on approximately 40 acres and will focus on areas that are well-drained and not previously disturbed. The archaeological resources of Steuben County are poorly understood and there are currently no documented archaeological sites in Trine State Recreation Area. Approximately 12 new sites are expected to be documented.
Rehabilitation projects
Angola (Steuben County): A grant to the Powers Church and Cemetery Association will assist with the rehabilitation and stabilization of the foundation of the church, which was built in 1876. The original stone foundation appears to have settled or shifted, resulting in bowing of the wall and growing gaps in the original oak floors caused by stresses in the subfloor structure. Several areas of the flooring have buckled or separated from the wall, particularly along the north side. The church previously received HPF funds in 2020 to rehabilitate the steeple and the bell tower, and since that time members have also scraped, repaired, primed, and painted the clapboard siding.
Members of the public and consulting parties can comment on each of these projects. To be a consulting party or provide public comments for any projects listed, please contact DHPA by June 30 by emailing Malia Vanaman, grants manager, at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov or sending a request to: Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archeology, Attn: HPF Grant Staff, 402 W. Washington St., Room W274, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
