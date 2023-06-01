Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David A. Householder, 32, of the 15000 block of Buss Road, Manchester, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Timothy C. Rarick, 33, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 300E, Hamilton, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• William L. Rinehart, 18, of the 200 block of South C.R. 600W, arrested on C.R. 140W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Steven R. Squier, 30, of the 7800 block of South C.R. 200W, Ashley, arrested on Old U.S. 27, north of C.R. 350S on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• William O. Wallace, 45, of the 100 block of Henry Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
