Members of Town & Country Quilters donated six twin-size quilts and one baby quilt they created to Turning Point Shelter of Steuben County. Above, club members posing with the quilts include, seated in front, from left, Debbra Miller, Linda Mowry and Vicki Harris. In back are Susan Reynolds, Laurel Safford and Laura Clifton Not present was Kelsey McMullen. In the photo at right, Shannon Thomas, Turning Point executive director receives the quilts from Harris and Clifton. The quilts were given in memory of Judy Freiburger, a former member and coordinator of the group, who died Jan. 9.
